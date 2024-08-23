Greece Braces for More Wildfires While Storm Lilian Crosses UK

(Bloomberg) -- Greek wildfire risks increased as temperatures climb and near gale force winds blow across the Aegean Sea, while Storm Lilian is battering parts of the UK.

There is a very high risk of fires in Athens and the surrounding Attica region, plus northeast Peloponnese and islands including Lesvos, Samos and Evia. The Etesian winds or meltemia will blow from the north over the weekend.

“For the next three days we will have difficult weather conditions and the meltemia summer winds will prevail,” said Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias.

Greece and the Balkans have been seared by heat waves and forest fires this summer, as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. While this season has seen the most blazes in more than two decades in Greece, the deployment of drones and cameras has allowed the authorities to largely contain the outbreaks.

There were 27 wildfires in the 24 hours to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Temperatures on the Greek mainland will reach as high as 39C (102F) on Saturday.

On the Atlantic Ocean island of Madeira, Portuguese firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze that started last week in a hard-to-access mountainous area. There is currently no risk of the wildfire reaching the city of Funchal, according to the authorities.

Storm Lilian — which includes the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto — is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to northern England, north Wales and southern Scotland. The 12th named storm of the season will generate wind gusts of up to 75 miles (121 kilometers) per hour.

Orange wind alerts are also in place for the Dutch and German coasts.

After a cool and wet start to the weekend in London, temperatures will climb to 27C by next Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

