Hedge Funds Dump Diesel as Supply Glut Tanks Futures Market

(Bloomberg) -- Investors have turned deeply bearish on diesel, with bets on falling prices surging to the highest level since lock-downs began in early 2020.

Net-long positions on US diesel fell by 4,086 contracts to 24,548, a four-year low, according to CFTC data for the week ended Aug. 20. Meanwhile, bearish bets on gasoil fell by 26,875 net-short positions to 27,207 — the lowest in more than a year, according to ICE Futures Europe.

The pullback coincides with a global fuel glut that sent New York futures to the weakest point in more than a year. While Europe faces a deluge of diesel it probably doesn’t need, the US is grappling with seasonally high supplies and demand at a 14-year low for this time of year.

Investors were more sanguine about gasoline demand, boosting bullish bets to the highest in four weeks, even as futures fell near a six-month low.

