Russia Says Drone Downed Near Kursk Nuclear Plant: Tass

(Bloomberg) -- Russia said it brought down a Ukrainian drone around the Kursk nuclear power plant.

A drone was detected near the spent nuclear fuel storage facility, state-owned Tass news agency reported Friday, citing “a source” in a law enforcement agency. The claim couldn’t be independently verified and Ukraine hasn’t commented so far.

The nuclear plant is working normally and background radiation is within natural limits, Tass cited the press service of the Rosenergoatom operating company as saying.

Both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of plans to stage a nuclear provocation. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that he’s enormously concerned about fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kursk region and said he plans to visit the plant in the coming days.

(Updates with Rosenergoatom comment in third paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.