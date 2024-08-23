Russia’s Nornickel Says Payment Issues and Prices Hurt Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC said difficulties with cross-border payments contributed to lower profits, highlighting how sanctions against the country’s economy are hurting its companies.

New US restrictions imposed in June to stem support for Moscow’s war in Ukraine have put local banks in countries that trade with Russia at a higher risk of so-called secondary penalties, increasingly delaying or disrupting payments to and from places like China and Turkey. That’s making it difficult — and sometimes impossible — to execute transactions, particularly with China, arguably Russia’s most important economic partner since the war began.

Nornickel, as the world’s largest producer of refined nickel and palladium is known, said that has weighed on earnings. Lower metals prices and logistical issues have also been an issue.

The company’s first-half revenue dropped 22% from a year earlier to $5.6 billion, it said Friday. Earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization fell 30% to $2.35 billion, while free cash flow slumped more than 60% to $525 million.

“The plunge of nickel and palladium prices, logistic challenges in the Red Sea and increased difficulties with cross-border payments seriously impaired our revenue, profitability and cashflows,” Nornickel President Vladimir Potanin said in a statement.

Nornickel sells more than half of its output in Asia, mostly to China. It’s not under US or European Union sanctions.

