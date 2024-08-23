Yen Climbs as Ueda Indicates That Rates Can Go Higher in Japan

(Bloomberg) -- The yen extended its gains to as much as 0.7% against the dollar as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank is still on a path toward further interest rate hikes if the economy and prices are in line with its expectations.

Ueda also said in response to questions in parliament Friday that the recent market turmoil was due to concerns about the US economy, but that he remains cautious on the unstable financial markets.

The yen rose to as strong as 145.30 per dollar. Japanese government bond futures fell 0.23 to 144.65 as of 11:14 a.m. in Tokyo.

