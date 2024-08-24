China Allocates Extra $7 Million for Disaster Relief in Liaoning

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central government said it would allocate an additional 50 million yuan ($7 million) from its natural disaster funds to help with flood prevention and relief work in the northeastern province of Liaoning.

The money will be used for the rescue, relocation and resettlement of disaster victims, and to eliminate risks and repair damaged properties, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement posted on its website on Saturday.

The ministry asked Liaoning local authorities to urgently allocate money to disaster-stricken areas, and to take resolute action to prevent any fund retention or misappropriation.

At least 11 people have died and 14 are missing as a result of the torrential rains in Huludao, Liaoning province, Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday. The storms have affected 188,757 people in the city, with losses from damage amounting to 10.3 billion yuan, according to the news agency.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.