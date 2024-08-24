Zimbabwe Power Utility Warns of Increased Blackouts Due to Fault

CHITUNGWIZA, ZIMBABWE - OCTOBER 8: A family sit outside and share food by torchlight, after darkness falls in the Harare suburb of Chitungwiza where electricity is only provided for a few hours, usually after around 9pm, Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe on October 8th 2015. There is a veneer of prosperity in Zimbabwe today where the shops are full and the town's and city's busy, but scratch the surface and there's a country on the edge of drought and a total economic collapse leading thousands of people to protest on the streets of Harare in April 2016. (Photo by Mary Turner/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s state-owned power utility says it implemented increased power rationing due to a technical fault at a coal-fired power plant.

The national grid was experiencing reduced electricity generation capacity due to a technical fault at Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 8, Zesa Holdings Ltd. said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

“As a result of this generation shortfall, the utility has had to implement increased load shedding schedules across the country in order to balance electricity supply and demand,” Zesa said.

The southern African country is generating 897 megawatts today, against an installed capacity of 2,200 megawatts.

Hwange Thermal Power Station, the country’s biggest power plant with an installed capacity of 1,500 megawatts, is generating 635 megawatts.

Located in Western Zimbabwe, Hwange frequently suffers frequent breakdowns due to aging equipment. The power station added an additional 600 megawatts last year following a $1.5 billion upgrade from China’s Sinohydro.

The country also generates power from Kariba Dam, whose output has been curtailed by reduced water inflows following the worst drought in 40 years.

