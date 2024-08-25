China ‘Firmly Opposed’ to US Sanctions on Russia-Linked Entities

(Bloomberg) -- Beijing urged the US to “stop its wrong practices” after Chinese companies were included on a sanctions list that’s designed to target supply chains feeding Russia and hobble its wartime economy.

The Asian nation is “firmly opposed” to the sanctions and “will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Sunday.

The US Department of Treasury published a list of newly sanctioned entities on Friday, which included Russian nationals and companies listed in Hong Kong and mainland China. The department said penalties would target those that provided products and services enabling Russia to sustain its war effort against Ukraine and evade sanctions, according to a statement.

Earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned America’s top diplomat that the US shouldn’t target or oppose China. At the time, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the Asian nation was Russia’s main supplier of military machine tools and a compound used in munitions and rocket propellant.

The new US penalties also targeted liquefied natural gas ships linked to Russia, including tankers believed to have loaded at the Arctic LNG 2 project, which has already been sanctioned by the US.

