Colombian Government Says Aviation Fuel Shortage Has Been Fixed

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s government said the supply of aviation fuel has normalized after airlines warned that shortages caused by a refinery outage might disrupt flights.

The refinery in Cartagena on the nation’s Caribbean coast suffered a loss of power more than a week ago, but is now operating normally, Ecopetrol SA Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Roa said at a press conference Monday.

In the meantime, to help meet demand the state energy company is importing aviation fuel. The company will be able to meet 100% of demand itself from Sept. 1, he added.

In an Aug. 25 letter addressed to Transport Minister Maria Constanza García and published by local media, the International Air Transport Association, known as IATA, warned some companies have announced the suspension of supply to some airlines in airports including Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena.

Minister García told reporters there is enough fuel to meet demand, and any shortfall may be related to logistical problems. The government is reviewing the decisions that aviation companies take, she said, without elaborating.

President Gustavo Petro said in a post on X that there is full availability of jet fuel from Ecopetrol, and that he’ll ask regulators to investigate why it isn’t arriving to some airports.

