Fed’s Daly Agrees With Powell’s View It’s Time to Cut Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she believes it’s appropriate for the US central bank to begin cutting interest rates.

“The time to adjust policy is upon us,” Daly said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Michael McKee, echoing comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said last week at the Jackson Hole symposium he’s gained confidence that inflation is on a path back to 2% and “the time has come for policy to adjust.”

Daly emphasized the Fed must bring inflation down to its 2% target, but she and her colleagues will also seek to prevent restrictive policy from harming the labor market.

