Greece Battles Wildfires as Strong Winds Blow Across Aegean Sea

(Bloomberg) -- Greece is bracing for more wildfires as strong winds blow from the north across the Aegean Sea.

There’s a very high risk of fires in Athens and the surrounding Attica region, plus Peloponnese, the island of Evia and the north Aegean Sea islands of Samothraki and Thasos. The Etesian winds, known as the meltemia, will heighten risks across the Aegean. Temperatures will ease as storms break out over the mainland this afternoon.

There were 81 wildfires in 72 hours to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, including one that broke out in a deep and inaccessible ravine on Mount Olympus, the highest peak in Greece.

Greece has been seared by heat waves and forest fires this summer, as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. Heat and storms will also impact countries in the Balkans and across the Mediterranean on Monday.

Heat will spread across central Europe by the middle of this week.

In Berlin, the mean temperature is forecast to rise as high as 26C (79F) on Aug. 28, 9 degrees above the 30-year norm. Paris will reach an average of 24C the same day, 6 degrees above the norm.

