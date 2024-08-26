Investing

Nigeria Set to Sign Off on Exxon Asset Sale Within 120 Days

By Ruth Olurounbi
Storage tanks at the Esso refinery, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp., in the industrial port area in Fos-sur-Mer, France, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. A fleet of tankers carrying millions of barrels of oil is backed up off the coast of France as strikes over pension reform rumble on. Photographer: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg (Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian regulators said they expect to formally consent to Exxon Mobil Corp.’s sale of its oil and gas assets to Seplat Energy Plc within four months, ending a hiatus that has stalled the conclusion of a transaction that was first announced in February 2022.

The approval process should be completed within the 120-day legal timeframe, the Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Monday.

Nigeria’s state oil company in May said it reached an agreement that would allow Exxon to proceed with the asset disposal. Seplat, a local energy supplier, agreed to acquire them for $1.3 billion, a deal that could almost quadruple its oil output to more than 130,000 barrels a day. 

Former President Muhammadu Buhari backed the transaction, but approval was later reversed amid objections from the regulator.

