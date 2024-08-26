PetroChina’s Strong Drilling Results Lead to Record First Half

(Bloomberg) -- PetroChina Co. posted record earnings for the first half of the year as high drilling output and strong oil prices helped it weather weakening fuel demand in China.

The firm’s net income was 88.61 billion yuan ($12.45 billion) for the six months through June, compared with 85.27 billion yuan in the same period last year, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

China’s largest oil and gas driller said output rose to 905.5 million barrels of oil equivalent in the period. Beijing has pushed its state-owned oil giants to invest heavily in production to help the nation meet energy security goals.

An uptick in oil prices helped make those investments pay off. Global benchmark Brent averaged more than $83 a barrel in the first half, compared with about $80 over the same period in 2023.

The boost from upstream activities helped offset a weaker fuel market, which was hit by China’s sputtering economy and growing electrification of the transport fleet. Crude refining is one of China’s worst-performing industries, according to the statistics bureau, with accumulated losses in the first half of the year stretching to 16 billion yuan.

