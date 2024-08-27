Brazil Inflation Barely Slows as Investors Keep Rate Hike Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation cooled roughly in line with expectations in early August, providing scant relief to a central bank that’s under growing pressure to raise interest rates.

Official data released Tuesday showed prices increased 4.35% in the first two weeks of August from a year earlier, just above the 4.33% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. On the month, inflation stood at 0.19%.

Latin America’s biggest economy is running hotter than policymakers would like. Despite the drag of double-digit borrowing costs, gauges of activity have blown past forecasts, while consumer spending and hiring remain strong.

Those factors have led investors to bet that the central bank, which hit the brakes on an easing cycle in June, will soon have to start increasing borrowing costs to counter a worsening inflation outlook.

Roberto Campos Neto, the head of the monetary authority, acknowledged over the weekend that cooling price growth had become a more difficult task in Brazil, saying a tight labor market had made it challenging to maintain a streak of disinflation.

“How do you continue this process with labor tightness?” he said at the Kansas City Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole.

Investors have also expressed concerns about President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s fiscal approach, and are watching closely for signs of how his eventual pick for the next central bank head will handle inflation. Lula is expected to choose a successor for Campos Neto, whose term ends later this year, in the coming days.

In public appearances, Gabriel Galipolo, the central bank’s monetary policy director and a top candidate to lead the institution, has said that all options, including a hike, are on the table for the next interest rate decision in September.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.