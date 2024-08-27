ECB’s Knot Says Tighter Fiscal Policy Would Have Curbed Prices

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member member Klaas Knot said an “inappropriate fiscal stance” has hampered the effectiveness of monetary policy to tackle inflation.

“The recent energy crisis and its impact on inflation led to a monetary tightening, while fiscal policy continued to be very loose,” the Dutch central banker told a panel discussion Wednesday in Rotterdam

Knot says the ECB assumed “most of the burden of bringing inflation down”

“A more restrictive fiscal policy would have been desirable”

“Interest-rate hikes put upward pressure on debt-servicing costs, which should have been compensated by higher primary fiscal balances”

Knot says more spending by the European Union should be accompanied by less fiscal space at the national level

“After all, the national and European taxpayer is ultimately one and the same person”

