Gunvor First-Half Profit Halves as Energy-Trading Boom Retreats

Oil storage tanks in the Keihin industrial area in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gunvor Group Ltd. posted its lowest first-half profit since 2021, the latest evidence of how margins for energy trading houses are coming off record highs.

Big energy traders are seeing their earnings begin to normalize after enjoying their most profitable period ever in recent years. The companies are now grappling with lower volatility in oil and gas prices, while logistical snags boost the cost of shipping commodities around the world.

First-half profit was $417 million, down about 48% from a year earlier, Gunvor said in results posted on the Euronext exchange.

The trading house has been plowing some of its windfall earnings into buying assets to shore up margins in leaner years. That includes a majority stake in a Spanish gas-fired power plant and half of Pakistan’s second-largest filling station network. Gunvor is also diversifying into other commodity markets like metals.

Swedish billionaire Torbjörn Törnqvist owned 84.21% of Gunvor as of the end of 2023.

