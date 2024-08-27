Hungary Pauses Rate Cuts After Inflation Jump, Forint Drop

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank kept the key interest rate unchanged for the first time in more than a year, following a jump in inflation and a weakening of the forint. The currency gained after the decision.

The National Bank of Hungary left the benchmark rate at 6.75%, the highest level in the European Union, following 15 consecutive cuts. The decision matched the forecast of 17 of 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rest predicted a third monthly quarter-point cut. The central bank will publish a statement and hold briefing at 3 p.m. in Budapest.

Policymakers erred on the side of caution after inflation increased by more than the central bank’s own forecast in July and breached the 4% upper bound of its target range. Meanwhile, the forint, a key factor for the central bank due to the currency’s impact on inflation, underperformed regional peers since last month’s rate cut.

The forint strengthened 0.3% after the rate decision, trading at 393.1 against the euro at 2:08 p.m. local time. It’s still down 2.5% versus the common currency since the start of the year.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet chief, Antal Rogan, backed monetary-policy caution in a speech on Aug. 23. That was in contrast to a string of statements from Economy Minister Marton Nagy, including one last week when he compared rate-setters to “cyclops” for a perceived singular focus on inflation at a time of lackluster economic growth.

The central bank, which has been clear that its priority is achieving price stability, is considering one or two more quarter-point cuts this year, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on July 23. Policymakers have progressively reduced the size of the cuts this year from a full percentage point to 25 basis points in the past two months. The key rate peaked at 18% last year.

The long-awaited greenlight from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to start cutting US interest rates from September may open the way for Hungary to resume monetary easing as soon as next month, when the European Central Bank is also expected to reduce borrowing costs, Eszter Gargyan, a strategist at Unicredit Group in Munich, Germany, said before Tuesday’s decision.

