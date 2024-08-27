Mexican Peso Sinks as Judicial Overhaul Clears First Hurdle

(Bloomberg) -- The Mexican peso led losses among major peers Tuesday after a key congressional committee approved President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s full plan to overhaul the nation’s judiciary, a change investors see as a threat to the rule of law in the Latin American country.

Traders have been betting the changes — which include requiring that all federal judges are elected by popular vote, rather than appointed — will pass since AMLO’s Morena party won legislative elections in a landslide in June. Yet how quickly the text was approved at the committee level caught some by surprise.

“There was still some disbelief,” said Marco Oviedo, a strategist at XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. “The expectation is that there could have been some watering down and that didn’t happen.”

While AMLO’s Morena party says the new rules are meant to root out corruption in the system, critics argue it will undermine judicial independence and erode checks on the ruling party’s power. Judicial workers launched nationwide strikes against the proposal last week, while US Ambassador Ken Salazar warned that it would pose a “major risk” to democracy and make it easier for drug cartels to infiltrate the judiciary.

The lower house debate may kick off as early as next week, when the new congress takes office. It would have to be approved by a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

The plan is a priority for AMLO, who will be handing the reins to his hand-picked successor Claudia Sheinbaum in October. The final weeks of his six-year term overlap with the congress elected in June, when his party’s overwhelming victory spooked investors as it nearly clenched a supermajority in the legislative.

“There’s concerns over the deterioration of institutions,” said Erick Martinez Magana, a strategist at Barclays Plc. “The noise will continue in the coming weeks but at the end we expect it to trade back in line with global macro fundamentals.”

The peso sank 1.4% to 19.67 per dollar, the lowest level in three weeks and the worst performing major currency in the world. It’s the latest decline of what has become a tailspin for the peso, which has lost more than 13% versus the greenback since the vote. The massive unwinding of so-called carry trades and uncertainty over the US presidential vote are also hitting the peso, making a measure of its implied volatility nearly double to 17.8% since March.

It’s been a radical turnaround for the currency, whose relentless strength in the last few years deterred traders from betting against it. Record-high interest rates in Mexico, fiscal prudence and the absence of political noise had propelled the currency to multi-year highs.

Now, analysts are saying it’s time to ditch Mexican assets. Morgan Stanley downgraded the nation’s equities to underweight this month, citing the reforms. Strategists at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs closed bullish calls on the currency in the past week, with Goldman saying there’s no near-term catalyst for the peso.

The peso “needs to reprice to a level that incorporates a set of risks that the current political situation calls for,” said Luis Estrada, an analyst at RBC in Toronto.

--With assistance from Alex Vasquez.

