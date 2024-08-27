Vale Taps Gustavo Pimenta as Next CEO to End Messy Succession

Eduardo Bartolomeo, chief executive officer of Vale SA, during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute Priority conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The FII, which is backed by Saudia Arabia's nearly $1 trillion sovereign Public Investment Fund, will host its first Latin America-focused investment conference.

(Bloomberg) -- Vale SA has picked Gustavo Pimenta as its next chief executive officer to replace Eduardo Bartolomeo as top boss of the Brazilian mining giant in a unanimous vote by the board, bringing an end to a messy succession process.

Pimenta takes over Jan. 1, 2025, according to a regulatory filing. He succeeds Bartolomeo, who was the top executive for five years after stepping in to help recover Vale’s reputation following Brazil’s deadliest mining disaster in January 2019.

The announcement brings an end to a months-long process that dogged the world’s second-largest iron ore supplier in its efforts to find its next leader. The turmoil included government interference attempts, information leaks and quarrels among board members — two of whom resigned. Bartolomeo wanted to keep the job, but he couldn’t gather enough support.

Pimenta called for promoting dialogue with all stakeholders, according to the filing. He said the company will be “focusing on creating and sharing value, taking Vale to even higher levels.”

The uncertainty had weighed on investors in Vale, whose stock is trading at a discount to peers due to company-specific issues. The Rio de Janeiro-based company is still dealing with repercussions from a 2015 tailings dam disaster in southeast Brazil and a dispute with the federal government over the concession renewal for a railway in Carajas, where Vale has its most prized operations.

Vale’s board appointed Pimenta after analyzing a list of 15 names prepared by consultancy Russell Reynolds. The new CEO will be officially presented to investors at Vale’s annual investors day December 3. Bartolomeo will support the CEO transition process starting in 2025 and will remain as a company adviser until December of that year.

A key criteria for choosing Vale’s next boss was their ability to navigate institutional relations. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been criticizing Vale for rewarding investors with dividends while selling assets, sitting on mining rights and taking too long to compensate victims of its mining disasters. While Vale was privatized in 1997, government assent is key to cutting through the red tape that’s hobbling its ambitions.

Pimenta, born in 1978, has 20 years experience in the financial, energy and mining sectors. He joined Vale as chief financial officer in 2021. Before joining the firm, he spent more than a decade at US power company AES Corp. and was previously a vice president of strategy and mergers and acquisitions at Citibank in New York.

As Vale’s finance head, Pimenta oversaw the miner’s productivity agenda with a focus on capital allocation, cost efficiency and defining the strategy to curb greenhouse gas emissions by a third by 2030. The executive has also been at the forefront of ongoing negotiations with the Brazilian government — including a final settlement to the 2015 disaster — and a dispute over the Carajas railway concession renewal.

