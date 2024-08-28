Houthi-Hit Oil Tanker in Red Sea Appears to be Leaking: Pentagon

AT SEA (EDITOR'S NOTE: This handout screengrab was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout screengrab released by the Houthi group media center on August 23, 2024, Fires can be seen onboard the Sounion, a Greek-flagged oil tanker. Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for an attack targeting the vessel with an explosive-laden drone, in solidarity with Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Houthi Media Center via Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- An oil tanker attacked in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on August 21 appears to be burning and leaking, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Sounion now sits immobilized in the Red Sea, where it is currently on fire and appears to be leaking oil, presenting both a navigational hazard and an environmental catastrophe,” Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a news briefing.

The vessel is owned and operated by Greek shipping company Delta Tankers, and sails under the same flag. It was carrying about one million barrels of crude oil from Iraq to Greece. Its crew was evacuated a day after the attack.

The Pentagon statement is the first official mention of a likely leak, after the European Union naval forces in the region said earlier this week that there were no obvious signs of a spill.

Merchant ships crossing the Red Sea have regularly been targeted by the Houthis since last year, when Iran-backed militants stepped up their retaliation to Israel’s activities in Gaza. Thousands of ships from container vessels to oil tankers have opted to avoid the area, taking a longer route around the African continent and causing more congestion around some trans-shipment ports such as Singapore.

According to Ryder, two tug boats were sent by a third-party entity to the burning Sounion vessel to help with salvage, but they were warned away by the Houthis. US central command is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with maritime partners on how best to assist the vessel, he added.

--With assistance from Serene Cheong.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.