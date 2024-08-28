Libya Oil Output Drops by 400,000 Barrels a Day Amid Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil output has almost halved this week as fields reduce operations amid a stalemate over who controls the country’s central bank.

Output has fallen at least 400,000 barrels a day since eastern authorities ordered a shutdown of all production, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Cuts include at Sarir, operated by Arabian Gulf Oil Co., which was producing 145,000 barrels a day and has now shut down. Oil supplying the Ras Lanuf terminal has also dropped by at least 130,000 barrels a day.

The move to freeze all output and exports announced Monday by the eastern Libyan authorities came in response to a decision by the internationally recognized government in the west to replace central bank Governor Sadiq Al-Kabir.

