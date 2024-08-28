SAS Taps Former Novo Executive to Chair Airline After Chapter 11

Passenger aircraft, operated by SAS AB, on the tarmac at Copenhagen Airport in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Scandinavian airline SAS AB filed for Chapter 11 to tackle its debt burden as the recovery from the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been slower than expected.

(Bloomberg) -- Scandinavian airline SAS AB completed a two-year restructuring, emerging from a US Chapter 11 process with a new chairman and owners.

Over the course of the proceedings, SAS has restructured more than $2 billion of debt, adjusted its aircraft fleet and related costs, and negotiated an investment of $1.2 billion in equity and debt led by Castlelake LP and Air France-KLM.

On Wednesday, the carrier disclosed the new owners had agreed to name a new board, to be led by Chairman Kare Schultz, one of Denmark’s most successful businessmen in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Schultz built a name for himself as an executive at Novo Nordisk A/S and was considered the front-runner to take over the chief executive officer position at the drugmaker, but left in 2015 after he was overlooked for promotion. Instead, he became CEO at H. Lundbeck A/S and later at the world’s biggest maker of copycat drugs, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

SAS had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York in July 2022 after a slower-than-expected recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and a strike by pilots sent it into acute financial distress. The carrier was burdened by an unsustainable debt pile as well as high personnel costs and aircraft leases.

The financing that allowed an exit from restructuring was agreed in October last year, and is comprised of $475 million in new unlisted equity and $725 million in secured convertible debt. The winning bidder consortium also includes Lind Invest ApS and the Danish state.

“It has been a complex process,” CEO Anko van der Werff said in the statement. Efforts by staff, creditors and partners “made it possible to save and restart one of the finest companies in Scandinavia.”

