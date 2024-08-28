Saudi Arabia Signals Ambition to Host Olympic Games

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia suggested it could make a bid to host the Olympics as the desert kingdom forges ahead with a massive economic overhaul that’s seen it invest vast sums of money into sports.

“We as a country are setting up for doing more and more, and I think the Olympics is a logical step,” said Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation. “But, when we are ready.”

The prince spoke on the sidelines of the closing ceremony for the first ever Esports World Cup, which was held in Riyadh and featured a record prize pot for the industry, at $60 million.

Saudi Arabia’s potential interest in eventually hosting the Olympic games comes as the Gulf nation grows its portfolio of sports events, including the inaugural Esports Olympics in 2025. Riyadh clinched a 12-year deal with the International Olympic Committee in July to host that event, signaling a relationship already exists. The Saudis are also due to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 and is on the brink of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has put sports, entertainment and tourism at the center of his multi-trillion dollar agenda to transform Saudi Arabia’s economy into a diverse powerhouse that relies less on crude oil. The kingdom also sees such industries as critical to improving the quality of life for local Saudis, many of whom are under the age of 30.

The Olympics, which recently wrapped up its summer edition in Paris, will next be hosted by Italy, the US, France and Australia from 2026 to 2032. It has been reported that Egypt and Qatar are among countries in the Middle East that could bid for events happening after that.

Saudi Arabia’s Olympic Committee didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

