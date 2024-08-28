Swedish Landlord SBB to Halve Transition Costs by End of 2025

The building housing the headquarters of Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, May 12, 2023. Ilija Batljan, the former chief executive of troubled Swedish landlord SBB, has shifted some of his 8.3% stake in the company into an investment firm that bears his name.

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish landlord SBB says it will cut the costs of its transition by as much as a half by the end of next year as it works toward a more simplified group structure with a broader range of financing options.

Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — as the company is formally known — continues to grapple with an acute funding crunch, having been caught wrong-footed by a sharp jump in borrowing costs amid a spate of costly credit rating downgrades.

“We remain determined to reduce the number of complex structures and to establish comprehensible and transparent accounting and a less expensive administration,” Chief Executive Officer Leiv Synnes said in the company’s second-quarter report on Wednesday.

To shore up the company’s finances, Synnes plans to split the group into three along its community, education and residential portfolios. The last, carved out as Sveafastigheter AB, is weighing a potential stock-market listing or a strategic partnership sometime in 2024.

“The strategy remains to seek a broadening of the shareholder base in Sveafastigheter, which is now well organized and well consolidated,” Synnes said in the report.

In July, SBB saw its credit rating at S&P Global Ratings cut to “selective default” after existing bondholders were asked to exchange their holdings into new senior notes at the residential entity. Sveafastigheter issued bonds for 1.7 billion kronor ($167 million) in early July, and in connection with the transaction, SBB repurchased bonds for 2.2 billion kronor, with a nominal value of 3.9 billion kronor.

Operationally, the company reported net operating income of 720 million kronor in the second quarter, missing the average of two analyst estimates, while its loss for continuing operations narrowed to about 2.27 billion kronor from about 9 billion kronor.

The stabilizing finances may now help the company navigate a potential initial public offering for the housing unit in the final quarter of the year — although the window for capital raising among international investors is seen as fairly narrow given the uncertainty resulting from November’s election in the US.

SBB has more than $500 million worth of bonds maturing in the final three months of this year and the first quarter of 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The value of its properties fell by 3.8 billion kronor, and combined with divestments, brought the value of its property portfolio to about 54.4 billion kronor at the end of last quarter.

