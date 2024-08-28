Switzerland Plans to Allow Construction of New Nuclear Plants

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss government wants to cancel a ban on building new nuclear plants, scrapping a ban that’s been in place since 2018.

Switzerland currently has four aging nuclear plants, and also relies heavily on renewable sources for its energy supply. At a meeting on Wednesday, the government announced it will propose the changes to current legislation by the end of the year, with parliament set to discuss them in 2025 before the issue is eventually put to a popular vote.

