Thames Water Says Regulator’s Proposed Cuts Make It Uninvestible

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s biggest water and sewage-services provider said it would be unable to attract the new equity it needs to stay afloat unless the regulator allows fatter returns and higher bill hikes.

Thames Water Utilities Ltd. said proposed cuts to its next five year business plan by Ofwat “is not tenable and renders our plan uninvestible,” according to a statement.

The heavily indebted utility desperately needs to find £3.3 billion of equity and is poised to start seeking new investors in the coming weeks before it runs out of money at the end of May.

It had asked Ofwat for permission to hike customer bills by 40% and invest £22 billion by the end of the decade in order to fix chronic leaks and sewage spills and develop new water supplies.

Last month, Ofwat rejected those plans, saying instead it could only spend £16.8 billion — 25% less than proposed. It also said average bills could only rise by 23%.

Now Thames is projecting an average annual bill increase of 52% by 2030.

“On the basis of the draft determination given to us by Ofwat, both our own and independent analysis shows that our plan would be neither financeable nor investible and therefore not deliverable. It would also prevent the turnaround and recovery of the company,” Thames Chief Executive Officer Chris Weston said in a statement.

Thames Water bonds dipped following the response. A euro bond maturing in March 2027 dropped by half a cent to 77.4 cents on the euro, its lowest since early July.

