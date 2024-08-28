Thunderstorms Across Mediterranean as European Capitals Warm

(Bloomberg) -- There are thunderstorm warnings across the Mediterranean, while temperatures in London and Paris will climb toward 30C (86F) on Wednesday.

There are yellow storm alerts from the Pyrenees, through the French Riviera and Sardinia to northern Greece. As the Mediterranean Sea warms — reaching a record average temperature this month — it’s turbo-charging storms across the region.

At the same time, temperatures will continue to rise across central Europe, with Berlin nearing 34C on Thursday.

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heat waves, triggering extreme weather events from violent storms to wildfires.

In Greece, Athens and the surrounding Attica region still face a high risk of wildfires, along with Peloponnese, the island of Evia and most Aegean Sea islands. The seasonal Meltemia winds will blow strongly at times over the Aegean.

There were 31 wildfires in Greece in the 24 hours to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

