US Stock Futures Drop as Nvidia Forecast Dims AI Rally’s Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- US stock futures slid after Nvidia Corp. gave a revenue forecast that fell short of the highest analyst estimates, fueling concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index were down 1.1% as of 7:47 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday while contracts on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.7%. Both underlying gauges declined Wednesday ahead of Nvidia’s results.

Shares of Nvidia slumped more than 8% in post-market trading, with the company’s announcement of production snags with its new Blackwell chips also weighing on sentiment. The chipmaker’s stock has risen more than 150% this year, powering gains in global technology shares.

The market may be disappointed that the results weren’t as stellar as prior reports, but “this seems like just near-term noise” amid continued strength at Nvidia, Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge wrote in a note. Slower growth is “just a function of extremely difficult comparisons, and it’s something the whole world has been aware of.”

The Nasdaq 100 is down more than 6% from its July record high as investors try to gauge whether the rally in AI stocks has gotten too far ahead of the profits the technology will actually deliver. At the same time, expectations for interest rate cuts have helped spur a rotation out of tech and into sectors that had been lagging.

