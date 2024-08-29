Altice International Weighs Separate Deals for Portugal Assets

An Altice flag is seen outside the head quarters of Altice in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday, July 24, 2023. Pereira was detained in Portugal as part of a sweeping investigation into alleged corruption. Photographer: Zed Jameson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Altice International is considering selling the infrastructure assets of its Portuguese business separately after a plan to dispose of the entire unit stalled.

The telecommunications empire of Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi has been looking to dispose of assets to deleverage the business after years of debt-fueled acquisitions. Altice’s Portuguese assets include the carrier MEO as well as a stake in fiber-optic network Fastfiber, which it jointly owns with Morgan Stanley’s infrastructure arm.

“With all the discussions we had over the last months on the entire Portuguese perimeter, we may have seen some appetite for some of them,” Chief Financial Officer Malo Corbin said in a call with investors on Thursday. “But there is no concrete transaction or perimeter that we could discuss on this call.”

Altice International has assets in Portugal, Dominican Republic and Israel. The Portuguese unit is at the center of a corruption investigation involving Armando Pereira, co-founder of Altice and Drahi’s right-hand before his 2023 arrest.

Earlier this month, the company agreed to dispose of its video advertising platform Teads SA in a $1 billion deal with US ad company Outbrain Inc. Altice plans to use €315 million ($349 million) from the sale to repay drawn amounts of a revolving credit facility after the deal’s expected completion in the first quarter of next year, it said in a second-quarter earnings report.

Management told investors it will consider what to do with the remaining proceeds once the transaction closes, but said they will remain within Altice International’s perimeter and be “focused on having the right leverage,” Corbin said.

During the call, investors tried to get clarity on whether the company will follow Altice France’s lead in asking creditors to take haircuts.

“We’re trying to resolve the situation of SFR for the longer term,” Corbin said, referring to Altice France. “That process could help Altice International in a significant fashion.”

The company’s euro bond due in January 2028 rose by its biggest intraday margin in three months.

Revenue Drop

Altice International also reported a 2.2% revenue decline for the quarter through June compared to the previous year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization dropped by 1.1%. The declines were led by the business service unit Altice Labs in Portugal and the impact from the war in the Middle East, the company said.

Total accrued capital expenditures was €186 million, and the operating free cash flow amounted to €225 million.

In the company’s push to cut debt, Drahi told investors in September last year that he was willing to potentially put everything in the Altice universe on the table, but has since been more selective in the assets he makes available to buyers.

In May, Altice International shelved plans to sell assets in the Dominican Republic as the offers received were considered too low, Bloomberg previously reported. Its Israeli business, Hot, is not for sale, management said in May.

Altice International has a smaller debt pile than the two other silos, Altice France and Altice USA.

Debt Pile

Consolidated net debt taking into account the sale of Teads and the redemption of the company’s €600 million 2.25% notes due next year was €8.5 billion at the end of the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

Its leverage is 5.1 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, it added. The company reiterated its target to cut that indicator to 4 to 4.5 times but didn’t specify the timing to achieve it.

In March, the company extended the maturity of a loan to Altice UK until October 2026. Management said on Thursday it transferred that loan to Altice Group Luxembourg, and is not expecting a repayment anytime soon.

