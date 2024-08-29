Aluminum Leads Base Metals Down on Dim Supply and Demand Balance

Rolls of aluminium metal sit at Liberty Pressing Solutions in Coventry, U.K., on Monday, April 23, 2018. Aluminum markets are still reeling from U.S. sanctions targeting Putin-allied billionaire Oleg Deripaska and his United Co. Rusal, the top aluminum supplier outside China. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum extended its retreat from a two-month high as concerns over the strength of China’s demand recovery lingered, with supplies remaining sufficient. Other industrial metals also declined.

Since Tuesday’s close, aluminum has retreated almost 4%, paring a strong monthly gain. The discount of its spot price to the three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange widened to $29 a ton, a sign that immediate global supplies are ample.

“Aluminum supply remains elevated, while downstream demand recovery in China is limited,” Guangzhou Futures Co. said in a note, predicting the metal will edge lower.

Metal prices were also impacted on Thursday by weakening risk appetite in broader financial market, with stocks slipping on underwhelming earnings from tech companies.

Aluminum fell 1.5% to $2,458 a ton on the LME as of 10:07 a.m. in Shanghai, trimming this month’s gain to 7.3% — still the highest among industrial metals. Tin also declined 1.5%, while copper was down 0.4%.

