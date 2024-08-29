Ambani’s Reliance to Consider One-on-One Bonus Share Issue

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., center, attends a swearing-in ceremony for Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, not pictured, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister for a third straight term on Sunday, extending his leadership for another five years after a bruising electoral setback that forced him to share power for the first time.

(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd. said it will consider a bonus issue of shares minutes ahead of the much-anticipated speech to shareholders by its billionaire-chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The board of retail-to-refining conglomerate will meet Sept. 5 to consider and approve issue of free shares, according to an exchange filing Thursday. Shares jumped as much as 2.5% during trading in Mumbai.

India’s largest company by market value is holding its annual shareholders meeting with investors awaiting details on the potential listing of its units Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Reliance Retail Ltd.

