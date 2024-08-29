China Life Profit Rises as Stock Market Lifts Investment Returns

Pedestrians walk past stores in Guangzhou, China, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. China's ruling Communist Party pledged to make boosting consumer spending a greater policy focus, as weak domestic demand threatens the nation's annual growth target despite an export boom. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer by market share, said profit rose 11% in the first half as an improving stock market boosted investment returns.

Net income climbed to 38.3 billion yuan ($5.4 billion), from 34.6 billion yuan a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange Thursday.

China Life joined competitor Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. in reporting bigger profits for the period as a recovery in the nation’s equity market underpinned their investments even as bond yields fell. Demand for savings products and lower distribution costs helped boost policy sales and profitability.

