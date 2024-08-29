European Stocks Rally on Rate Cut Bets, DAX Hits Record High

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose to a seven-week high as cooling Spanish inflation data reinforced expectations for lower interest rates, and Pernod Ricard SA and Delivery Hero SE gave solid earnings updates.

The Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.7% by 10:09 a.m. London time, notching a third day of gains, while Germany’s DAX Index gained 0.6% and was set for a record closing level. Tech shares rallied, with investors brushing off disappointment after US technology bellwether Nvidia Corp. saw its outlook tested by lofty market expectations. Miners and banking shares also rose.

Economic data showed Spanish inflation slowed to its lowest level in a year, a trend likely to be seen across the euro zone which could pave the way for the European Central Bank to continue easing.

Earnings also bolstered the optimistic mood. Pernod Ricard rose after the premium spirits maker’s fourth-quarter earnings broadly met expectations. Delivery Hero gained after its results beat. Universal Music Group NV was another top gainer following an analyst upgrade.

Guy Stear, head of developed markets strategy at Amundi Investment Institute, said that he prefers European equities to the US on valuations, and sees some tactical value in Japan as well.

“Equities in aggregate have gone from fair value to cheap, back to fair value in the past month,” said Stear. “We think markets will range trade now into the end of November.”

