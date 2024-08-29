Germany’s DAX Index Hits Record High as Rate Cuts Fuel Optimism

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s DAX Index hit a new record as it rebounds from a selloff earlier in August amid optimism about the path of interest rates.

The benchmark gained as much as 0.7% on Thursday, reaching 18,912.47 points and topping its previous peak of May 15.

The DAX is up 13% so far this year, making it one of the best-performing main Western European indexes with Italy, and by far outdoing France’s CAC 40 Index, which is only slightly higher this year. The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index is up about 9%.

Investors have overlooked weakness in Europe’s largest economy, turning optimistic that central banks will cut rates swiftly to shield the economy from more serious damage.

Other than the growth backdrop, China and geopolitics continue to weigh on investor sentiment when it comes to the total-return index. Now the DAX has regained its record high, attention will turn to the Stoxx 600 and the UK’s FTSE 100, which are also near their peaks.

