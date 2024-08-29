Houthis Say Tugs Can Tow Away Stricken Red Sea Oil Tanker

(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Houthi militants said they’ll let tugboats tow away an oil tanker that they attacked last week in the Red Sea, a step that might to help avert an environmental disaster.

The 900-foot Sounion was hauling 150,000 tons of dense Iraqi crude oil when it was struck. The vessel’s crew was rescued by the French navy but the Pentagon said this week that it was leaking.

The US said two tugs were sent toward the tanker in recent days but were warned away the by rebels, who’ve been attacking merchant vessels in the region for months in protest at Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Late Wednesday, a spokesman for the group said it would permit tugs to “drag” the Sounion away. Salvage operations can be complex and it remains to be seen whether towing the vessel elsewhere will be viewed as the best first step if it does have a leak.

The decision came after the Houthis were approached by some international parties, mainly European ones, the spokesman said on the group’s Al-Masirah TV.

The Houthis say they are targeting Israeli-, US- and UK-linked ships in solidarity with Hamas as its war against Israel in Gaza continues.

The European Union’s naval force said this week that the tanker wasn’t leaking and also contradicted the UK navy which had said it was drifting.

Iran, which backs the Houthis, also said overnight the group is prepared to let salvors approach the Sounion in safety.

