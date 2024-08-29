Libya’s Oil Shutdown Deepens With Loading Halt at Five Terminals

(Bloomberg) -- Libya suspended oil exports from five eastern ports, and the country’s output dipped further amid an escalating stalemate over who controls the central bank.

The eastern-based government ordered the halt of oil-loading operations at the ports of Brega, Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Zueitina and Hariga, according to people familiar with the matter. They declined to be identified because the information is private.

The terminals have a combined capacity of around 800,000 barrels a day, according to Bloomberg calculations. Libya, an OPEC member, is divided between eastern and western rival governments following a power struggle that has persisted for about a decade.

