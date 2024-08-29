Swedish Economy Contracts Less Than Expected, Helped By Exports

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s output contracted less than indicated by an initial estimate in the second quarter as the Nordic country’s economy is set to see a recovery buoyed by interest-rate cuts and fiscal stimulus.

Gross domestic product shrank by 0.3% from the first three months of the year, according to seasonally adjusted data published by Statistics Sweden Thursday. While that was the weakest outcome in a year, it was still better than the agency’s previous estimate for a 0.8% contraction.

“The downturn in the economy was wide but offset by the foreign trade in goods, where exports increased and imports decreased,” Jessica Engdahl, head of National Accounts at Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.

The outcome shows the economy is on track to end a long period of stagnation, as economists expect the Swedish economy to be aided by lower borrowing costs as well as more government spending.

The Riksbank last week reduced its benchmark rate to 3.5% from 3.75% and said it could cut three more times before the end of the year. At the same time, the government, which has made it a key priority to avoid policies that could fuel price increases, has said it plans to boost spending next year as inflation has fallen below the central bank’s 2% target.

The second-quarter contraction was driven by changes in inventories and subdued consumer spending, as households that are enduring interest rates at their highest in more than a decade restricted other expenses. While homeowners’ mortgage rates remain elevated, the impact of the Riksbank’s cuts should be relatively rapid as most have interest rates fixed on three-month periods.

