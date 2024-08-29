Thyssenkrupp Steel CEO Departs Amid Dispute Over Unit’s Future

Bernhard Osburg, chief executive officer of Thyssenkrupp Steel AG, at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Economy Forum in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The health of Germanys economy will take center stage this week with multiple reports that may illustrate persisting malaise.

(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel unit will leave the company along with several supervisory board members and other top executives following a dispute over the beleaguered division’s future.

Bernhard Osburg, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG, will depart the company, as will Sigmar Gabriel, head of the supervisory board. Gabriel said Thursday that the parent company undermined Osburg in a “severe breach of faith.”

The moves come after a weeks-long tussle between executives and worker representatives over the steel unit’s future after selling a 20% stake in the company to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky. Kretinsky’s EP Corporate Group is in talks to acquire a further 30% of the business.

