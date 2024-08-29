US Pipeline Operator ONEOK Inks Two Deals for $5.9 Billion

Stacks of steel pipes used for drilling oil wells at a drilling site on the land that the University of Texas System overseas in Andrews, Texas, US, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Every day, the University of Texas System makes about $6 million off a mineral-rich swath of land it manages in the USs largest oil field. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US pipeline operator ONEOK Inc. agreed to buy a Permian Basin rival and a controlling stake in another company in two transactions valued at a combined $5.9 billion.

ONEOK will acquire Global Infrastructure Partners’ entire interest in EnLink Midstream LLC and also buy GIP’s equity interests in Medallion Midstream, the largest closely held crude gathering and transportation system in the Permian, it said in a statement late Wednesday.

The move is the latest in a spate of deals in the industry as private equity firms offload assets to corporate buyers. Operators of oil and gas assets are looking to scale up as cash-flush fossil fuel companies consolidate and look to refresh their drilling inventory.

New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners is a private equity firm specializing in energy, transportation, water and waste management.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK said in the statement.

