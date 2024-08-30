Brazil Would Gradually Raise Rates If Needed, Campos Neto Says

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s possible cycle of monetary tightening would be gradual, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday as he sought to lower investor bets on large interest rate hikes starting next month.

“If and when there is a cycle of interest rate increases, it will be gradual,” Campos Neto said during an event organized by XP Investimentos. “The risk priced into the short end of the yield curve isn’t compatible with the central bank message.”

Short-term swap rates fell following his comments as traders priced in an increase of 33 basis points to the benchmark Selic next month, down from 45 basis points earlier on Friday.

