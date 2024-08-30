Brazil’s Unemployment Rate Drops Again as Economy Stays Strong

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s unemployment rate fell in line with expectations as a strong jobs market propels growth and piles pressure on the central bank to lift doubt-digit interest rates even higher.

Official data released Friday showed the unemployment rate dropped to 6.8% in July from a month earlier, matching the median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. It was the fourth consecutive month of labor gains. Some 7.4 million people were jobless in the period.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.