Emerging-Market Bonds Set for Biggest Monthly Gain of 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market sovereign dollar bonds are heading for their biggest monthly gains of the year, driven by expectations that US interest-rate cuts will boost inflows into riskier assets.

A gauge of developing dollar bonds gained 2.6% so far in August, the most since last December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The index has risen for the past four months.

“There is still a strong case for EM credit,” Trang Nguyen, global head of emerging-market credit strategy at BNP Paribas, said on Bloomberg TV on Friday. “With Fed cuts, that means that inflows will probably come back.”

Emerging-markets are seeing more cash from investors. Hard-currency bond funds saw small inflows this week after six weeks of outflows, according a Barclays Plc research note on Friday. In equities, funds registered the largest inflow in five weeks, Bank of America said, citing EPFR Global data.

In Friday’s trading, bonds from China, Colombia and Egypt were among the top performers.

The mood among equity and currency investors was also upbeat. The MSCI EM index added 0.5%, recovering from a three-day drop. The EM currency index rose 0.1%.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s rand climbed to a 13-month high on Friday, riding a wave of optimism about the economy and also buoyed by expectations of imminent Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. The currency gained 4.3% this year, the most in emerging markets after Malaysian ringgit.

