Gold Holds Near Record as Inflation Gauge Supports Rate Cut Bets

An employee stacks gold bars in a safety deposit box in the precious metals vault at Pro Aurum KG in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Silver jumped to the highest in almost seven years and gold continued its march toward a record on expectations therell be more stimulus to help the global economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Andreas Gebert/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held near a record high after a key US inflation gauge reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will embark on a rate-cutting cycle next month.

The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation rose at a mild pace and household spending picked up in July. The so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, which strips out volatile food and energy items, increased 0.2% from June, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data out Friday.

Treasury yields and the dollar edged higher after the print before giving up some gains, and bullion swung in response.

The precious metal has risen more than 20% this year, with its recent leg up largely tied to growing optimism that the US central bank will soon start lowering borrowing costs from a more than two-decade high to help the economy. Robust over-the-counter purchases and strong haven demand amid conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine also helped the advance.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,516.39 an ounce at 9:07 a.m. in New York, after peaking at a record high of $2,531.75 last week. It was on track for a monthly gain of almost 3%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was slightly higher. Silver and platinum slipped, while palladium rose.

