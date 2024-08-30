Hungarian Foreign Minister Held Talks With Gazprom CEO in Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto talked to Gazprom PJSC Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller in St. Petersburg, according to a Facebook post.

Szijjarto and Miller discussed “the progress and prospects of cooperation in the gas sector, in particular, the export of Russian gas to Hungary,” Gazprom said on its Telegram channel.

In his own post, Szijjarto said Hungary’s energy security “cannot be guaranteed” without Russian gas. He added that although “it takes some courage in Europe to say this today,” his nation is satisfied with Russian energy cooperation.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban decided to increase imports from Gazprom following the start to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, even as most Western nations moved to cut or eliminate their energy reliance on Moscow.

