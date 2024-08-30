Indonesian Billionaire Transfers Stake in Coal Firm to Daughter

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian billionaire Low Tuck Kwong transfered a 22% stake in coal producer PT Bayan Resources to his daughter, Elaine Low, as part of a succession plan.
The 76-year-old billionaire will remain the company controlling shareholder as his daughter would use her voting rights in accordance to his wishes, according to a stock exchange filing. His personal ownership would decline to 40.2%.
He is listed as the third-richest billionaire in Indonesia, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data. Bayan shares fell 0.2% on Friday and were set for the biggest monthly decline since June.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.