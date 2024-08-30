Metals Head for Monthly Gain as Zinc and Aluminum Set the Pace

(Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals headed for a monthly gain, led by strong advances in zinc and aluminum, on signs of resilient US growth and a weaker dollar as the Federal Reserve prepares to cut interest rates.

The LMEX Index that tracks the six main metals has climbed almost 3% so far in August, on pace for its best month since April. Upbeat US growth data suggested the Fed is engineering a so-called soft landing for the economy. With the US central bank expected to pivot to cuts in September, a gauge of the US currency is set for its biggest monthly drop this year, aiding commodities.

Zinc, used to galvanize steel, has rallied more than 8% this month as a vow by Chinese smelters to reduce intake of concentrate is likely to cut production. Aluminum has risen by about the same amount in August, with gains supported in part as a hike in fees at a warehouse operator raised costs.

Copper has also eked out a gain this month, despite sustained concerns about a slowing of China’s economy and rising inventories. Global exchange-tracked copper stockpiles have expanded to more than 610,000 tons, the highest figure for this time of the year since 2013.

On the London Metal Exchange, zinc traded 1.2% higher at $2,911.50 a ton at 11:09 a.m., while aluminum rose 1% to $2,481 a ton, and copper added 0.5% to $9,287 a ton.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.