Potential Oil Spill Spotted Near Stricken Tanker, Greece Says

(Bloomberg) -- A possible oil spill stretching 2.2 nautical miles in length was spotted in a location matching the Sounion tanker, after the vessel caught fire following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea earlier this month.

The “potential spill” was visible in an image obtained from the European Maritime Safety Agency, Greece’s director general for shipping said in an Aug. 29 letter, circulated by the United Nations’ maritime agency on Friday. “The position of the oil spill matches with the location of the ship,” it added.

The Sounion, which was attacked at least twice on Aug. 21, was sailing under the Greek flag. The country’s government has been leading an effort to tow the tanker to safety.

It was unclear exactly what oil had been spilled, but US officials said Thursday the tanker’s cargo remained intact, though the vessel appeared to be leaking. The attacks led to an engine fire, meaning the ship could have lost some of the fuel its engine was burning instead.

“Under the said circumstances, the condition of the tanker, which carries 150,000 tons of crude oil, poses a serious environmental hazard for the Red Sea marine environment,” the letter said. “Greece urges all nations and all actors involved to assist in preventing the environmental hazard and resolving the situation.”

The Houthis released a video Thursday showing armed man placing bombs aboard the vessel. The group has been attacking merchant ships in response to Israel’s war with Hamas.

