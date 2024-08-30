Treasuries Slide as Data Fail to Support Jumbo Fed Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries declined as the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge reinforced the outlook for a measured pace of interest-rate cuts starting next month.

The declines on Friday pushed the yield on two-year notes, which are sensitive to central bank policy, up as much as 3.7 basis points to 3.92% after data showed a key measure of underlying US inflation rose at a mild pace and household spending picked up in July. Yields across the US curve edged higher by at least a basis point.

Interest-rate swaps show traders see a 20% probability the Fed lowers its key rates by a half-point at the next policy meeting in September, compared to about a 24% chance prior to the data report. For the remainder of 2024, the contracts imply a total of 97 basis points worth of easing.

Still, US government debt is set for a fourth-straight month of gains, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, the best streak in three years.

