Ukraine’s Naftogaz to Continue Contractual Oil Obligations

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will continue with the transportation of oil to European countries in accordance with its contracts, Ukrainian state-run Naftogaz Chief Executive Officer Oleksiy Chernyshov said Friday in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

“I categorically deny the rumours about halting the transportation,” Chernyshov said

Naftogaz will continue fulfilling its obligations under the current gas and oil transportation contracts, though it will contribute “in every possible way” to the fastest possible diversification of energy supplies to Europe

Naftogaz has already conducted “successful” negotiations with the Slovak government and major energy businesses regarding this particular issue, Chernyshov said

