Venezuela Says ‘Sabotage’ on Power Grid Led to Nationwide Outage

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela said a “sabotage” on the nation’s electric grid caused a “total or partial” blackout across the nation’s 24 states early on Friday.
The government is working to restore power, Information Minister Freddy Ñañez said in an audio message. Large swathes of the country, including the capital of Caracas, lost power around 4:40 am on Friday as consequence of “desperate measures” from “fascist and extreme-right powers,” Ñañez said.
Outages worsened after 2019 when a massive blackout darkened Venezuela for nearly a week following years of state mismanagement and underfunding of its enormous hydroelectric dams. State-enforced power rationing has been common since, especially in rural regions outside Caracas.
