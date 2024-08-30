Venezuela Says ‘Sabotage’ on Power Grid Led to Nationwide Outage

Electric transmission towers in the Caujarito electrical substation in Maracaibo Zulia state on Monday, April 15, 2019. Photographer: Carlos Becerra / Bloomberg. Maracaibo, the second most important city in Venezuela suffers a rationing of light that exceeds 12 hours in some sectors, the constant failure of the electric system and the distribution of natural gas keeps without water and other basic services to many sectors of the population.

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela said a “sabotage” on the nation’s electric grid caused a “total or partial” blackout across the nation’s 24 states early on Friday.

The government is working to restore power, Information Minister Freddy Ñañez said in an audio message. Large swathes of the country, including the capital of Caracas, lost power around 4:40 am on Friday as consequence of “desperate measures” from “fascist and extreme-right powers,” Ñañez said.

Outages worsened after 2019 when a massive blackout darkened Venezuela for nearly a week following years of state mismanagement and underfunding of its enormous hydroelectric dams. State-enforced power rationing has been common since, especially in rural regions outside Caracas.

